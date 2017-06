A one vehicle accident resulted in the driver being transported by Survival Flight, according to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork. Janice F. Mitchell of Horseshoe Bend lost control of her gray Toyota Camry on Monday, May 22 at approximately 9:30 a.m., on Hwy. 289 in Glencoe. Mitchell had two small dogs with her at the time and they were uninjured. Horseshoe Bend AC Officer Kelly Smith transported the animals. Photo/C.Stafford

