Notice to renew City Licenses



It is time again to renew your annual business license. You may come into Horseshoe Bend City Hall to renew for 2018, or for your convenience you may renew by mail, over the phone or online. If renewing by mail, return a copy of your last year’s licenses after making any necessary changes then return the form along with your check. If you would like to receive a copy of your 2018 city business license, please enclose a self-addressed envelope along with your payment and current changes.

The City of Horseshoe Bend requires an annual license fee to be paid by any person, firm or corporation that maintains a business location within the City of Horseshoe Bend, or engages in any business, profession or occupation of any kind and nature within the city. The business license fees are classified in City Ordinance 87-14 that is available for your inspection at City Hall and states: “It is hereby declared a misdemeanor for any person, firm or corporation carrying on a business, profession or occupation within the City of Horseshoe Bend who fails and/or refused to comply with any of the provisions of this Ordinance and upon conviction shall be fined in an amount of not less than $100 nor more than $200 for each separate violation.” Also due for 2018 renewal are dog and cat licenses at $3 for spayed and neutered animals (must have proof) and $10 for un-spayed and un-neutered pets. Please bring proof of rabies vaccination also.

