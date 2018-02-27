New store owner in our neighborhood



by Karen Sherrell

When owner David Branstetter decided to sell his grocery business in Horseshoe Bend, his first thought was to ask his long-time friend if he would be interested.

And was he ever.

Russell Tosh began his working career at age 16, and his first boss was Branstetter. “David hired me to work at the grocery store in Cave City when I was 16. I have been mostly in the grocery business ever since,” said Tosh.

Tosh, who became owner of Our Neighborhood Fresh Market in Horseshoe Bend January 1, was manager of Town and Country Grocery in Newark for 16 years, between 1994-2001, and 2008-2017. He and his wife, Jenny, and five year old daughter Reagan live south of Cave City, and look forward to moving to the Horseshoe Bend area within a year. Jenny has worked for White River Health Systems for 28 years, 20 in Obstetrics and now as Applications Manager. She is taking classes toward a Master’s degree, which will be completed in one year, to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Tosh is focusing on competitive pricing and increasing the variety of products carried at the store. “We will have a grand opening the first week in April, with food and demos,” said Tosh.

Future plans include an internet presence, with a website and Facebook featuring the store ad, announcements and in-store specials. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, opening until 9 p.m. during summer months.

Tosh is keeping the name of the store, Our Neighborhood Fresh Market. “I love the name,” said Tosh, “With emphasis on Our. It’s our store, our community store.”

