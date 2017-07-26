New entrance signs at Pioneer Village



by Dave Thomas

As part of an ongoing effort to enhance, beautify and promote Pioneer Village as a premier retirement community in North Central Arkansas, new signage has been installed along Highway 289 in Horseshoe Bend. Recently, new brochures were made and can be obtained at the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and local real estate offices. The website has been newly updated as well www.pioneervillagehsb.org.

Pioneer Village was planned and intended to be a community of housing for persons age 55 and older. Pioneer Village Foundation operates under the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act. The owners of the 64 individual homes become members and follow the bylaws of the Foundation, which elect a Board of Directors. An affordable homeowner’s association fee provides for the maintenance of the common area parks, clubhouse, swimming pool, as well as mowing, trimming of bushes and leaf removal of individually owned lawns. All amenities are for use by members and guests of the Foundation.

The accessible clubhouse contains a spacious dining room, an updated kitchen, activity and meeting rooms, office, four restrooms, and is used for scheduled membership activities and is available for members’ private parties. Amenities also include an outdoor swimming pool, shuffle board courts, covered pavilion with grills for cookouts and cement sidewalks throughout the parks.

Pioneer Village is a pet friendly neighborhood centrally located in the heart of Horseshoe Bend. Most homes consist of two bedrooms, two baths, and an average of 1,500 sq.ft. All homes have a carport or garage and most have sunrooms, patios, or porches. Park security lights keep the area lit up and it is common to see wildlife in the parks at night. If you would like more information about the Village, please call 870-670-4194, see www.pioneervillagehsb.org, or email pvclubhouse@centurylink.net. At Pioneer Village we enjoy “Celebrating our past, living the present, looking to the future.” You too can be a part of the future, we are just a stone’s throw away. Give a look, you might be surprised at what you see!

