NCU Chapel Project activates Text-to-Donate



by Rich Fischer

The team of volunteers, working to fund and construct a chapel building on the grounds of the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit near Calico Rock, has ramped up the effort to raise money to move the project forward by announcing the activation of a Text-to-Donate capability enabling potential donors to use their smart phones to show their support.

Anyone interested in donating is invited to text the keyword: Chapell to the number 41444 which when done will bring up a link to a donation app. Once in the app the texter will be asked to input how much they wish to donate along with credit card info with the funds then being deposited directly into the project bank account.

One time donations as well as periodic, ongoing donations are both supported. Project manager Rich Fischer shared that one might set up a monthly donation of $10 which shows on a donor’s monthly credit card statement each month. “I have done this for other causes and I never miss the money which is paid out automatically charging my credit card. It is also important to note that the project has been granted non-profit 501(c)3 status by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service under which all donations are deductible from one’s income tax.”

The project also has begun publication of a quarterly newsletter titled The Clarion Call, the first issue of which is now available. Anyone interested in receiving the publication may contact newsletter editor Rich Fischer via email richfischer@centurytel.net and request to be added to the distribution list.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

