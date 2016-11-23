Naked man discovered at elementary



Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, Izard County dispatch received a call from Calico Rock Elementary School stating there was a naked man in the school.

Shortly before 7 a.m. a staff member arrived at the school and heard loud moaning coming from a hallway. A classroom door was partially open and the lights were on. The staff member knew no one should be in the building, and discovered a naked man sitting in a teacher’s chair holding a pair of scissors.

The man, identified as Adam Rush, age 36 of the area, dropped the scissors when commanded to do so by the responding deputies but refused to comply past that point. He refused to submit to arrest or follow orders and was tased multiple times, many without any effect, and was finally subdued by four officers.

Sheriff Tate Lawrence said, “The school reacted in a most appropriate manner by directing incoming elementary students to the gymnasium keeping them away from possible danger and avoiding them seeing the mass destruction to their school.” Following the incident, students were returned home and teachers and staff began cleaning up the debris.

Superintendent Jerry Skidmore estimated that damages to the school were at least $15,000.

Rush was charged with commercial burglary, a class ‘c’ felony; criminal mischief first degree, a felony; resisting arrest, a class ‘a’ misdemeanor. After being placed in the Izard County Detention Facility, Rush was further charged with disorderly conduct from destroying a security camera. Adams remains in jail on a $30,000 cash bond, and has a December 12 circuit court date.

