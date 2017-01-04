NADC taking apps for winter assistance



Northcentral Arkansas Development Council, Inc., NADC, is beginning their Winter Regulation Program January 9 and will continue through March 31 or until funds are depleted.

For applicants to be considered in a crisis situation, they are required to have received a shut-off notice date to be with seven days from the date of application.

The following are requirements needed before applications can be taken and processed: proof of income for all household members for the previous month, including verification of any contributions from family and friends; the date and place of current or last employment for all household members; photo ID; proof of child support; proof of utility assistance if applicant receives subsidized housing; copy of an energy bill or receipt from energy supplier, including a receipt stating cost of wood if the applicant’s main heating source is wood, to help NADC make the payment to the correct vendor.

NADC is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

Contacts in the tri-county area are, Izard County 870-368-4329, Fulton County 870-895-3628, and Sharp County 870-994-7353. NADC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, EOE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

