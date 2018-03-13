Music in the Mountains returning



A group of individuals from Horseshoe Bend and the outlying areas have gotten together to try and re-open the Horseshoe Bend Music in the Mountains Theater.

This group is looking at different formats for the shows, hoping to bring the area some professional shows on top of showcasing local talent.

The first endeavor will be a show on March 24 at 6 p.m. with the professional talents of The Creek Rocks that has performed in many different venues, Eureka Springs, Little Rock, Springfield and Branson, MO, to name a few. There will be a ticket charge for the professional shows to help with the expenses of, not only bringing great talent to our area, but assisting in keeping the doors of the theater open.

Watch the Pacesetting Times for more details and ads to come. Mark your calendars. There is also a reunion show being planned for the future, hopefully bringing back some of the great talent we have heard in the theater over the years. The theater is also going to be made available to groups needing a venue of this kind. The new board of the Theater looks forward to bringing great talent to our area and asks for your support for this piece of history in Horseshoe Bend.

