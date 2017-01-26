Music in the Mountains January 28

by Ron Yow

The January Music in the Mountains Show will be held on Saturday, January 28.

Normally the show is on the third Saturday but we have had to change the date. Be sure and mark your calendar of this change! Our guests for the January show are a couple of locals.

A few months ago, The Loft held a singing contest with some very talented singers.

We were able to get the first and second place winners to come and perform with us, Randy Campbell and Kelly Smith.

Campbell is a local who grew up up Franklin. He has been singing since he was able to speak and loves country music.

Smith lives right here in Horseshoe Bend and is best known around town as the Animal Control Officer. Smith is a very talented singer and enjoys singing a wide array of music.

This is a show you will not want to miss. So remember the date, January 28. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with Marty McKnight cooking hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. The girls will be inside to help with your hunger needs.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. Come on out for an evening of good food, good fellowship and lots of good music. Admission is by donation.

We want to thank our corporate sponsor, FNBC, for their continued support. Hope to see you all Saturday, January 28.



