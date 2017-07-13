

by Ron Yow

The Music in the Mountains Show will be on Saturday, July 15. The Hwy. 289 Band will be on vacation but no worries, Saved By Grace will be performing the entire show. This gospel trio has not been to the theatre for quite some time now, but has always been a hit!

Mark Martin, Mike Smith and JR Dewey blend voices to an array of gospel favorites that will make you want to clap your hands, stomp your feet and say “Amen”! I am sure you will enjoy this evening of gospel music. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and Saved By Grace will take the stage at 6 p.m. Come early and enjoy some fun, food and fellowship. As always, admission is by donation.

Thank you FNBC Bank for being our corporate sponsor. Thank you all who are faithful to come to the theatre every month and support us. The Music in the Mountains is here because of you. Hope to see you there!

