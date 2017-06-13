

by Ron Yow

The Music in the Mountains Show will be on Saturday, June 17 at the Music in the Mountains Theatre located at the lower level of the Diamond B Mall in Horseshoe Bend.

The Hwy. 289 Band has a nice array of songs that will delight all. Erin Parks-Walters will be joining the Hwy 289 Band for this show. She was with us last month and did a fantastic job.

Our guest for the June show is Vanessa Howard. Howard is a lifelong resident of Melbourne. She is married to Ryan Howard and they have two boys, Ryan and Reed. She began singing as a child, along with many of her family members, in the church she still attends, Belview Baptist Church in Melbourne. We are expecting this to be a really good show.

If you have never been to the Music in the Mountains Show, this would be a good way to begin a monthly entertainment night for the family. The doors will open up at 5 p.m. with Marty McKnight grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. The girls will be inside to help with your food selection along with drinks and popcorn.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. with the Hwy. 289 Band and Parks-Walters taking the stage. So mark your calendar for Saturday, June 17 and come on out and enjoy some good food, good music and good fellowship. As always, admission is by donation.

We want to thank our corporate sponsor, FNBC Bank, for their support throughout the year. We would also like to thank Thayer Gas, Jackson Electric, Van Cleave Plumbing, and all the volunteers that help to produce the Music in the Mountains Show. Without the help of these individuals and of course, those of you who attend and donate to keep the doors open, there would not be a show. A big thank you to all. Hope to see you on Saturday!

