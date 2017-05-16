

A Proclamation, issued by Horseshoe Bend Mayor Bob Barnes on May 1 resolves that the week of May 7 through May 13, 2017 was designated as Municipal Clerks Week. There are many responsibilities of the Municipal and Deputy Clerk that the public takes for granted. The functions of the Clerk necessitate a thorough knowledge of law procedure, administration and interpersonal relations. The Municipal Clerks of Horseshoe Bend are greatly appreciated. Pictured (l to r) Shelia Butler, Deputy Court Clerk, Victoria Bigness, Administrative Clerk, Barb Kurtzweil, Water Department Clerk, and Michelle Grabowski, City Clerk. Read the entire Proclamation on page 2 of this week’s Pacesetting Times.

