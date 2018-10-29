MRID tables boat dock regs



The Municipal Recreational Improvement District, MRID, of Horseshoe Bend, held a special 20 minute meeting on Oct. 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Commissioners present: Johnathan Phillips, Mac James. Managers present: Josh Jackson.

Phillips made a motion to table the revised Boat Dock Regulations to allow property owners to review. Copies are available at the Pro Shop and City Hall. Motion was seconded by James.

The revised boat dock regulations include information on the permit necessary for new dock installation and repairs/modifications to existing docks, applicable fees and construction regulations.

Horseshoe Bend City Councilman John Grochowski asked the Commissioners to consider stocking walleye in Crown Lake. Further research will be done.

The next MRID meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

