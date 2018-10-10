Moose Lodge fish and shrimp dinner



Mountain Home Moose Lodge #1953 will hold its monthly all-u-can-eat fried fish and shrimp dinner on Friday, October 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. You can order fried fish, fried shrimp or a combination plate which also includes hushpuppies, french fries, coleslaw, vegetable, roll, dessert and a beverage. Mike Dirks will once more be providing live music. The event is open to members and signed-in guests alike. Mountain Home Moose Lodge is located at 4754 Hwy 5 South, 2.5 miles south of the bypass in Mountain Home. For more information including cost and guest qualification please call 870-491-5696 after 2 p.m.

