MITM Final Show



by Ron Yow

In 2006, Melodie Clemmons started Music in the Mountains in Horseshoe Bend with her singing and a Karaoke machine. Clemmons got T-Tom Richardson, Bob McCarty, Chuck McNeight and Doc Yow to form a band to back her and the Karaoke machine was history. She continued putting on monthly shows at the theatre until she and her husband Roger moved back to Texarkana.

She handed the controls over to McNeight and Yow who were able to get members of the Deadwood Groove Band, Tracy, Mitch and Eric, to commit to helping Music in the Mountains continue on as Clemmons wanted it to. Music in the Mountains continued to grow and had the opportunity of welcoming many guests to its historic stage, from seasoned professionals to young men and women making their first appearance before an audience.

We want to thank everyone who has been involved with Music in the Mountains over the years from performers to volunteers to sponsors to maintenance personnel and especially to those of you who came out each month to support the theatre. The list is very long, but the Hwy. 289 Band wants each of you to know that you have helped with the success of the show. On behalf of the Hwy. 289 Band, we would like to say we have had a wonderful time performing for you all and feel confident that we did our best to make each show one of quality. It has been a wonderful opportunity and we have made countless friendships. The time spent in the theatre will rank high on our list of life’s joys.

With that said, Music in the Mountains will be closing with a final show on October 21. Due to family obligations along with declining attendance and donations, we will no longer be able to produce a show. This decision has been a very difficult one to make and we have not made it lightly. It has been heavy on our hearts for some time now, but even the best things in life must come to an end.

We will have our farewell performance on October 21 so please mark your calenders for this date and help us put Music in the Mountains out with a bang. We would love for all who attended the shows over the years to make it just one more time.

Again, on behalf of the Hwy. 289 Band, we thank you all for the opportunity, the years of support and all the good memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Hope to see you this month.

