Man drowns in boating accident



by Karen Sherrell

HORSESHOE BEND – A 19 year old man drowned in Crown Lake on Tuesday, November 22, when he fell from a boat he was testing.

According to officials on the scene, Colt Farley of Zion, formerly of Melbourne, brought his boat to the Box Hound Marina boat launch at approximately 5:30 p.m. Farley had plans to go duck hunting the following morning, and wanted to test his boat first. He was to meet friends at a ballgame Tuesday evening and never arrived. His friends tried to contact Farley, and they decided to travel to the marina to see if he was still there.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Izard County dispatch received a call from the marina, when Farley’s truck and boat trailer were discovered on the launch, with the truck door open and engine running.

Izard County deputies, first responders and Horseshoe Bend Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene. According to Deputy Earnie Blackley, Farley’s boat was discovered across the lake. Volunteers also combed the banks surrounding the lake.

Personnel returned to the scene Wednesday at dawn, with rescue boats with sonar to search for and recover the body. Arkansas Game and Fish Dive Team of Camden arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. and continued the search for Farley. His body was recovered at approximately 1:45 p.m.

