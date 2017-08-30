Mammoth Spring drug store robbed at gunpoint



On Saturday, August 26 a man walked into the Palace Drug Store in Mammoth Spring with a gun, demanding drugs.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, at 10:47 a.m. the man walked into the store and demanded Oxycodone. After receiving the drug he left driving a light colored car with Missouri plates. “The man was identified in minutes and a be-on-the-lookout was issued for the subject in surrounding counties in Arkansas and Missouri,” stated Roork in his press release issued August 28.

At 6:34 p.m., a Howell County Deputy spotted the subject in a silver Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Hwy. 17 toward Lanton, at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to get the vehicle stopped and took the 35 year old man into custody.

Roork’s press release stated formal charges are being filed in Fulton County charging the man with armed robbery and theft. “He will be extradited back to Arkansas later this week to face the charges in Fulton County Circuit Court,” said Roork.

According to a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, Mammoth Spring Chief Michael Davis and Officer Tim Vanderpool have returned Michael S. Byrd, age 35 of West Plains, MO. Byrd waived extradition to return to Fulton County after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Fulton County. He has been charged in Fulton County Circuit Court with aggravated robbery, a class y felony; theft of property, a class b felony; and trafficking a controlled substance, a class y felony. He will appear on September 20 in Circuit Court.

