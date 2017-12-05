Mammoth Spring Christmas Parade



Due to the basketball tournament at Mammoth Spring High School on December 9, the following changes to the Christmas Parade and related activities have been made:

1. Christmas Parade line up has been moved to 8th Street at 5 p.m.

2. Christmas Extravaganza activities are cancelled from 3 to 6 p.m.

3. Pictures with Santa at the Mammoth Spring Fire Department will go on as planned.

4. The Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Choir performance and Little Miss Merry Christmas crowning will all go on as planned.

The Chamber of Commerce thanks you for your cooperation on this and hopes to see you there!

