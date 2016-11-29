Local wellness experts host Healthy and Stress Free for the Holidays



BROCKWELL – Lorra Shaw of Pineville and Candace Killian of Oxford, local health and wellness experts, are hosting “Stay Healthy and Stress Free for the Holidays” on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center in Brockwell. The holiday season is when many people experience high levels of stress and consistent, unhealthy choices. At this event, attendees will learn specific strategies to make this year different.

“Far too many people experience extreme emotional pulls during the holidays,” says Shaw. She continues, “On one hand, there is excitement for the festivities and on the other is extreme stress due to the surplus of unhealthy foods, time with family, travel, financial drain, and the sheer exhaustion that the holidays tend to create in our lives. But this year will be different – this year will be our time to THRIVE!”

Killian adds, “We are excited to have a special guest educator, Jeannie Harrison, RN, coming in from Tennessee to share strategies for natural solutions, such as essential oils and essential oil infused wellness products, to support our wellness goals!”

If you are interested in learning more about this event, please email lorrashaw@yahoo.com or call 870-321-4796.

