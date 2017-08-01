Local Open Houses

Melbourne School District
Melbourne Elementary Open House will be Thursday, August 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Melbourne High School Open House will be Thursday, August 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Seventh grade orientation will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the ninth grade orientation starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Salem School District
Salem School District will be hosting an Open House for students and parents on Thursday, August 10. The Open House will be on both the Elementary and High School campuses from 6 to 7 p.m.
Izard County Consolidated School District
ICC School District will host their Open House for students and parents on Thursday, August 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the High School, Middle School and Elementary.
New students may register until August 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m