

by Laureen Sac

The 11th Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held May 20 at Box Hound Marina, Resort and RV Park on Crown Lake in Horseshoe Bend. The event is sponsored by the Horseshoe Bend Boating and Fishing Club and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. and fishing will go on until 1 p.m. Each child must hook and land their own fish. All participants will be limited to four fish each. If any child does not have a rod and reel, one will be provided for them. Prizes will be awarded. The derby is open to children between the ages of five and 12. All children participating must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The food will be provided by the Horseshoe Bend Boating and Fishing Club. They will be serving hotdogs, chips and drinks. The Brandy Chevallier – State Farm Insurance Agency will be manning the grill.

Remember to mark the calendar for Saturday, May 20 for a fun filled day of fishing and sun on Crown Lake at Box Hound Marina in Horseshoe Bend.

