Kid’s Fishing Derby

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a free Kids Fishing Derby for youngsters 15 years old and younger, at the Commission’s Jim Hinkle/Spring River State Fish Hatchery on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The youngsters will be fishing in the hatchery’s stocked ponds for rainbow trout. Anglers must bring their own bait and tackle, no live bait is allowed. Derby rules are: free fishing for kids 15 years old and under; limit of three fish per child; no culling; only one rod and reel per child; and adults cannot fish.

This event is free to the public. For more information contact 877-625-7521.

