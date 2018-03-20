Keep Arkansas Beautiful challenges all counties to #MakeArkansasGreen this spring



HORSESHOE BEND – As part of the annual Keep America Beautiful™ Great American Cleanup®, the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission, KAB, is helping volunteers in every county organize and promote local cleanup and beautification events that will #MakeArkansasGreen.

The Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, and the #MakeArkansasGreen challenge, is a call-to-action to volunteers to organize at least one cleanup event in each of the state’s 75 counties during March, April and May. Cleanup events should focus on enhancing a community’s public spaces, such as roadsides, waterways, parks and neighborhoods, by picking up litter and debris, planting flowers, removing bulky waste, recycling materials and improving overall appearance.

“Littering is illegal in Arkansas, and it is ugly and unhealthy. We want Arkansans to no longer tolerate littered places,” said Liz Philpott, KAB’s volunteer program manager and statewide cleanup coordinator. “KAB is committed to fostering behavior change and new attitudes to make littering socially unacceptable. We advance change through volunteer activities and educational outreach about the negative impacts on a community that is not litter-free. The #MakeArkansasGreen challenge during the Great American Cleanup in Arkansas is a key initiative to engage and inspire Arkansans toward better habits.”

Everyone is encouraged to participate in this year’s Keep Horseshoe Bend Beautiful Great American Cleanup. Civic groups, clubs, organizations, scouts, churches, individuals, businesses, and neighborhoods can put together a volunteer crew and pitch in on Saturday, May 5 and help cleanup.

There will be a hot dog picnic to follow. All are encouraged to take part in the annual community cleanup initiative. Those interested in organizing a cleanup event or volunteering, please call Event Coordinators Michelle Grabowski, City Hall, at 870-670-5113; or Carrie Johnson, Pacesetting Times, at 870-670-6397.

Horseshoe Bend is an attractive community, and all residents have a responsibility to keep it clean and attractive.

If Horseshoe Bend is littered and ill kept, its potential to attract industry and tourism can be greatly impacted.

A fresh coat of paint, a few new flower plantings, roadsides and waterways free of litter can make a big difference in Horseshoe Bend’s future.

Below are some of the things you can do as a church, business, or civic group to be a sponsor.

– Freshen up your parking lot, roadsides, and ditches;

– Plant a flower bed;

– Add potted flowers or plants to your entrance;

– Recycle Items produced by your church, business, or civic group that are accepted by Horseshoe Bend Recycling Center;

– Prune trees and bushes;

– Add a fresh coat of paint if needed;

– Put together a volunteer crew and pitch in on May 5.

Volunteers will meet starting at 7 a.m. at St. Mary of the Mount Catholic Church’s parking lot where a designated area will be assigned to individuals or groups if they do not already have an area.

KAB works with cleanup coordinators to plan and publicize their local events, and provide volunteers with Glad® trash bags, gloves, safety vests and other cleanup supplies.

Each week beginning in April, KAB will post to its social media platforms a #MakeArkansasGreen map of the counties where a cleanup is registered. Arkansans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to track the #MakeArkansasGreen campaign’s success. During the 2017 Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, volunteers registered events in 52 counties.

