Jacey Oakes makes history at Highland High School



LETTERS OF INTENT: Highland High School senior Jacey Ann Oakes signed two letters of intent on Tuesday, February 7 to play softball and volleyball for Crowley’s Ridge College, CRC, located in Paragould. Currently, Jessica Sellers is her softball coach and Kolby King coached her in volleyball at Highland. Jacey is the very first athlete from Highland to sign a letter of intent to play volleyball, and the very first female athlete to play two sports in college. Jacey is the daughter of Richie and Dana Hepler of Cherokee Village, and Jason Oakes of Hardy. Pictured (l to r) Richie and Dana Hepler, Jacey, CRC’s head softball coach Jordan Malone, CRC’s assistant softball coach Kourtney Brown, and CRC’s head volleyball coach Barry Wheeler. Photo/C.Johnson

