Izard County Property Transactions

William Q. and Ann B. Hamby transferred part of the NE 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17N, Range 11W, to Michael G. Richardson, for the amount of $1.Edward D. Lester transferred part of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 17N, Range 11W, to Milford and Freda May, for the amount of $10,000.Bristol Industries, LLC, transferred Lot 46, Pioneer Park Addition, Horseshoe Bend, to Connie and Steve Tapie, for the amount of $1,513.Bobby Brown transferred the NE frl. 1/4 of the SE frl. 1/4 in Section 21, Township 16N, Range 8W, to Tommy and Robin Wommack, and Nicholas S. Wommack, for the amount of $43,000.Laurence L. and May L. Ellzey transferred Lot 14, Oak Ridge Estates, to Van and Deborah Gordon, for the amount of $26,500.Charles G. and Sharon R. Williams transferred Lots 906 and 907, Pioneer Park Addiiton, Horseshoe Bend, to Doris A. Price, for the amount of $40,500.Aaron B. and Sarah Teague transferred part of the SE 1/4 NE 1/4, Section 14, Township 17N, Range 11W, to Stephen and Linda Williams, for the amount of $128,000.J. C. Clements transferred Lot 200, Cedar Glade Addition, Horseshoe Bend, to Charles and Jackie Smythe, for the amount of $2,900.Dorothy Pinkston transferred part of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 12, Township 17N, Range 11W, to David D and Janie L. Fender, for the amount of $10,000.James and Gloria Lindsey transferred all that lying north of Tract 2 and all that lying south and east of the railroad track in White River Meadows Addt., to Malcolm Hutchins, for the amount of $1,000.Mark L. Grasse, managing member of Grasse Enterprises, LLC, transferred part of the S 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Section 01, Township 17N, Range 11W with exceptions, to the Jennings Family Trust, for the amount of $21,000.Joseph R. DeCicco transferred Lots 341, 342, and 343 in Executive Addition Horseshoe Bend, to Cecil D. and Ruth M. Gamble, for the amount of $360,000.Dwight and Carol Ragsdale transferred part of the S 1/2 NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 17N, Range 11W, containing 10 acres, m/l, and part of the SE 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 17N, Range 11W, containing .11 acres, m/l, with exceptions, to Darron and Tiffany Preston, for the amount of $93,800.Zachary Shane Wortham transferred Lot 10, Rose Valley Subdivision, part of Section 16 and 17, Township 16N, Range 8W, to Robert M. and Joy L. Stephens, for the amount of $169,500.Tabra McGill transferred the S 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of Section 2 and the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of Section 11, Township 15N, and Range 8W, to Circle T Properties, LLC, for the amount of $177,800.Coy Womack, authorized administrator of the Estate of Theda M. Lawhon, transferred part of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 7, Township 16N, Range 8W, to Ben Cooper, for the amount of $95,000.Lawson Linn transferred 1.29 acres, m/l, part of the NW 1/4 of Section 8, Township 16N, Range 8W to Justin and Lacey Thornton, for the amount of $43,000.