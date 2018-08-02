Izard County Property Transactions



Kenneth D. Lettau Trust transferred Lots 61, 62, 63, Pleasant Valley Addt., Horseshoe Bend Estates, to John C. and Maria R. Hoit for the amount of $79,900.

Kenneth and Sharon Engle transferred part of the W1/2 of NE 1/4, Section 2, Township 16N, Range 7W, with easements, to Ervy L. and Aleeta M. Stewart for the amount of $16,500.

Samuel P. Still, POA for William Still, transferred part of Section 28 and part of the S1/2, Section 21, Township 17N, Range 11W, containing 2.27 acres m/l, part of the S1/2 of Section 21, Township 17N, Range 11W, containing 1.35 acres m/l, and part of the S1/2 of Section 21, Township 17N, Range 11W, with easements, to Laverne Hiner for the amount of $132,500.

Carlton and Joy Sweatman transferred part of the S1/2 of SW1/4, Section 30, Township 18N, Range 10W, containing 13.8 acres m/l, to Austin Hicks for the amount of $14,000.

Christi and Terrence Massey transferred Lot 44, Millcrest Acres Addt., to Hayley Brokaw and Jonathan Madena for the amount of $97,500.

Milam R. and Cheryl Kepford and Robert D. and Carey Kepford transferred the SE1/4 of SE1/4, Section 25, Township 18N, Range 7W, to Joseph and Lisa Spray for the amount of $38,000.

Tom and Paula Cone transferred the E1/2 of E1/2 of the SW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 26, Township 18N, Range 9W, to Sean and Christy Tomlinson for the amount of $70,000.

Hayden N. Wyatt, LLC transferred the W1/2 of Lot 2 of the NW1/4, Section 1, Township 17N, Range 11W, containing 40 acres m/l, with exceptions, to Todd and Lindsey Weaver for the amount of $45,000.

Louis V. Sr. and Marion McIntire transferred the NE1/4 of SE1/4 and the S1/2 of SE1/4, the SE1/4 of SW1/4, Section 14, Township 15N, Range 9W, and the E1/2 of NE1/4, Section 23, Township 15N, Range 9W, to Covia Holdings Corporation for the amount of $324,000.

Blane and Suzette Johnson transferred the SW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 17, Township 17N, Range 9W, containing 33 acres m/l, with exceptions, to Dewayne E. and Valerie D. Smith for the amount of $57,500.

Darrell Jr. and Traci Overbey, Brett Overbey and Andrea Neevel transferred Lot 20, Millcrest Acres Addt., to Triple M. Enterprises, LLC for the amount of $17,000.

Shane and Billie Linn transferred the NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 23, the S1/2 of SW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 14, the S1/2 of S1/2 of SE1/4, Section 15, the N1/2 of NE1/4, the SW1/4 of NE1/4 and the E1/2 of NW1/4, Section 22, all in Township 16N, Range 9W, part of the W1/2 of SE1/4, Section 15, Township 16N, Range 9W, part of the SE1/4 of SW1/4, Section 15, Township 16N, Range 9W, containing 1.5 acres m/l, with exceptions, to Scott and Shelly Bailey and McKee and Luke Miller for the amount of $415,000.

Dillon W. and Rachel R. Anglum transferred part of the E1/2 of SW1/4, Section 34, Township 17N, Range 7W, part of the NE1/4 of NW1/4, Section 3, Township 16N, Range 7W, with exceptions, to David and Christina Harrison for the amount of $79,900.

Kim and Rodney Hutchins transferred part of the E1/2 of NW1/4 of SE1/4, the E1/2 of SW1/4 of SE1/4, the W1/2 of SE1/4 of SE1/4, and part of the NE1/4 of SE1/4, the W1/2 of SW1/4, SE1/4 of SW1/4, the E1/2 of SW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 23, Township 16N, Range 8W, the NW1/4 of NE1/4, the NE1/4 of NW1/4, the E1/2 of NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 26, Township 16N, Range 8W, with exceptions, to Bearkatz Sand of Arkansas LLC for the amount of $382,500.

Russell W. and Wendy Blevins transferred the SE1/4 of SW1/4, Section 31, Township 18N, Range 8W, to Winford and Attie Rush for the amount of $24,000.

Dennis W. and Marion R. Coon transferred Lots 312 and 313, North Shore Addt., Horseshoe Bend Estates, to Malvin W. and Anneta B. Russell for the amount of $86,000.

Millcreek Realty, Inc. transferred Lots 14 and 15, Hill Top Acres Subdivision, Section 24, Township 18N, Range 9W, to Heather Haling for the amount of $12,000.

Jackie W. O’Neal and Kris Black, and Randie and Tammy O’Neal transferred part of the SE1/4 of NE1/4, Section 4, Township 17N, Range 8W, containing .3 acres m/l, to Larry G. and Hieu T. Smith for the amount of $2,000.

Eric Bray Enterprises, LLC transferred Lots 3 and 4, Piney Creek Manor, to What Dreams May Come, LLC, for the amount of $18,724.

What Dreams May Come, LLC transferred Lots 3 and 4, Piney Creek Manor, to Fred Bower, Jr. for the amount of $21,500.

Joey E. and Pamela C. Clairday transferred the S1/2 of SW1/4, Section 12, Township 17N, Range 8W, with exceptions, to Billy R. and Mary J. Harris for the amount of $125,000.

Laneta Radtka transferred part of the SE1/4 of SE1/4, Section 7, Township 17N, Range 9W, to David D. Sharp for the amount of $8,000.

Lynn W. and Mary J. Williams transferred part of the W1/2 of SE1/4, Section 8, Township 17N, Range 11W, to James R. Jr. and Elizabeth Cox for the amount of $12,000.

Rick and Vicki Hurst transferred part of the NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 10, Township 17N, Range 11W, and part of the NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 10, Township 17N, Range 11W, with exceptions, to Charles W. and Valerie R. Sneathern for the amount of $264,500.

Lenora D. Campbell transferred Lot 38, Pioneer Village Manor Addt., Horseshoe Bend Estates, to Andrea M. Evans for the amount of $48,500.

