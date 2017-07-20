Izard County Medical Center partners with Americore Health



Community Medical Center of Izard County, CMCIC, has completed its sale to Izard County Medical Center, LLC, a subsidiary of Americore Health. The newly-formed limited liability corporation has acquired substantially all of CMCIC’s assets, including the 25-bed critical access hospital located in Calico Rock. The hospital will be renamed the Izard County Medical Center, ICMC.

Americore Health is led by Grant White, a former investment banker and CEO who has significant experience completing transactions in the healthcare sector, with more than $30 billion of transaction experience. This is the first hospital acquired by Americore Health, which has already established a network and team of experts to manage and optimize rural hospitals like ICMC.

The hospital will continue offering the same services and all staff have been retained.

Over the coming months, Americore Health will be implementing its innovative business model to drive significant new revenue and profitability to the hospital while preserving the community-centric focus and high level of care that ICMC has established over the last 65 years.

See full article in this week’s edition of Pacesetting Times.

