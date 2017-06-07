Izard County deputies make drug, theft arrests



On May 28, Malissa Dawn Penderson, age 37 of Cave City, was arrested by Deputy Rusty Ford for possession of a controlled substance, a class a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Penderson bonded on a $2,370 bond and is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on June 29.

On May 28, Joshua Daniel Jones, age 35 of Melbourne, was arrested by Deputy Ford for possession of a controlled substance, a class a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones bonded on a $2,370 bond and is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on June 29.

On May 28, Roger Lee Johnson age 47, was arrested by Deputy Teirnan for harassment. Johnson is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 29.

On May 27, Kemper Joe Payne age 32, was arrested by Sgt. Steve Davidson for DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test, fleeing and no drivers license. Payne is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,235 bond. Payne is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on July 29.

On May 24, Franklin Eugen Willey, age 28 of Batesville, was arrested by Deputy Geoffery Watts for theft of property a class A misdemeanor. Willey is incarcerated in Izard County Detention Center. Willey is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 13.

On May 25 Jessie Ray Brock age 35 of Calico Rock was arrested by Deputy Geoffery Watts for Contempt of Court. Brock is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 15.

On May 25, Cody Justin Casey age 29 of Horseshoe Bend was arrested by Deputy Mike Smith and charged with no license plates and no drivers license. Casey bonded on a $340 bond and is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Horseshoe Bend on June 13.

On May 26, Ricky Shelton Dowdle age 61 was arrested by Lieutenant Charley Melton for theft of property a class D felony and breaking or entering a class B felony. Dowdle is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

On May 23, Robert J. Harris age 31, plead guilty to breaking or entering, a class d felony; theft of property, a class d felony; and theft of property, a class a misdemeanor. Harris received 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was ordered to pay $4,800 restitution. Also on May 23, Jeffery D. McKinney age 33, plead guilty to two counts of breaking or entering; a class d felony; theft of property, a class d felony; and commercial burglary, a class c felony. Mckinney received 24 months in a Community Correction Facility and was ordered to pay $4,800 restitution. These pleas stem from the Newburg Tractor and Equipment burglaries and thefts.

On May 21, Richard Magourk, age 30 of Melbourne, was arrested by Deputy Richard Williams for public intoxication. Magourk was incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center. Magourk was given an own recognizance bond by Judge David Miller. Magourk is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 29.

On May 20, Marlon Ray Walls was arrested by Deputy D.J Teirnan for theft by receiving, no drivers license, improper display of light for vehicle, no license plates and no liability insurance. Walls is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on June 29.

On May 20, Eric Henry Bargery age 44, was arrested by Deputy Tiernan for theft by receiving. Bargery is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in leiu of a $620 bond. Bargery is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 29.

On May 21, George Jarl Clark Jr. age 50, was arrested by Deputy Jaden Whitfield for possession of a controlled substance, a class a misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class a misdemeanor; and operation of a vehicle without license plates. Clark is incarcerated in the Detention Center in lieu of a $300 cash bond. Clark is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 29.

