Izard County Arrests



On April 30, William Vachel Key, age 52, was arrested by Deputy Richard Crowe for domestic battery – third degree and terroristic threatening – second degree. Key was incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center with a $1,740 bond. Key bonded out and is scheduled to be in District Court in Horseshoe Bend on June 13.

On April 8, Tim Samuel Greenway, age 31 of Melbourne, was arrested by Deputy Steve Davidson for Domestic battery – third degree. Greenway is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center with a $1,120 bond. Greenway is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 15.

On May 9, Markium Lee Bounds, age 55 of Wiseman, was arrested by Deputy Toby Smith for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bounds was incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center and bonded on a $325 bond. Bounds is scheduled to appear in District Court in Horseshoe Bend on June 13.

On May 11, Gigi Dawn Murray, age 31 of Batesville, was arrested by Deputy Mike Foster for two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Murray is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center with a $1,250 bond. Murray is scheduled to appear in District Court in Horseshoe Bend on June 13.

On May 11, Mathew Paul Stradnquist, age 36 of Russellville, was arrested by Crowe for failure to appear. Stradnquist is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center with a $465 cash bond. Stradnquist is scheduled to appear in District Court in Melbourne on June 15.

On May 9, Jeremy Michael Eppes, age 40 of Walnut Ridge, was arrested by Deputy DJ Teirnan for failure to appear in Izard County Circuit Court. Eppes is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center with no bond. Eppes is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on May 23.

On May 11, Lucus Shane Johnson was arrested by Deputy Mark Simino for possession of marijuana. Johnson is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,120. bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 15.

On May 14, Reggie Lelon Taylor, age 40, was arrested by Deputy Jaden Whitfield for fleeing and driving while license suspended. Taylor is incarcerated in jail in lieu of $1,485 bond. Taylor is scheduled to appear on June 15.

