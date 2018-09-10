ICC’s enrollment numbers increase

by Fred Walker, superintendent
The Izard County Consolidated School Board met in regular session on August 20 in the board room at the high school.
Superintendent Fred Walker told the board that preliminary enrollment information shows that the district’s enrollment is presently up over 50 students from last year.
The board discussed the bids for banking services from four area banks and the board accepted the bid from FNBC.
Walker commented that the district appreciated the good service provided by BancorpSouth over the past several years and looks forward to working with FNBC in the future. The board approved the resignations of Paraprofessional April Glass and High School Teacher Louise McBride. The board also approved the employment of Kailey Simmons as a Paraprofessional for the 2018-19 school year.
Principal Billy McBride told the board that school had started well and he was proud of the school livestock team and the many awards the students won at the Fulton, Sharp, and Izard County Fairs recently.
McBride said Agri teachers Isaac Blankenship and Jared Johnson were to be commended for their help with the many ICC students competing in the livestock shows.