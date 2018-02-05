ICARE Paws and Claws Rummage Sale



by Joyce Mabry

ICARE will be holding its Annual Paws and Claws Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, February 16 and 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Please note the new location: the former Melbourne Grade School. Dr. Nanci Solis from Thousand Hills Veterinary Service in Charlotte will be there on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vaccinations, meds and other services for your pets. Concessions will also be available.

You may drop off your donations for our sale at the Paws and Claws Thrift Store, located at 189 Lunen Street, Tuesday through Thursday, February 13 through 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and/or at the former Melbourne Grade School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday, February 12 through 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need pick-up of donations, please call 870-368-5000 and leave that message, thank you.

All proceeds from the sale goes to help pay for the vetting of unwanted and abandoned animals in Izard County, as well as the spaying and neutering of community pets.

