HWY band featuring Cassie Hall and Jesse Worsham to perform at Music in the Mountains



by Ron Yow

This month’s Music in the Mountains Show will be Saturday, September 16 with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6 p.m. This month’s show will be a little different than normal.

The Hwy. 289 Band will be taking the month off, but we have the pleasure of having a newly formed band named HWY performing. This band is led by Cassie Hall and Jessie Worsham. These two musicians are widely known in the area. They played together for many years throughout Arkansas. They have just recently come together and formed another band and will be taking the stage at the Music in the Mountains Show at 6 p.m. They perform an array of country and classic rock that we are sure everyone will enjoy.

There will be concessions available and as always, admission is by donation. So mark your calendars and come on out Saturday night for an evening of good food, good fellowship, and good music. Hope to see you all there. We want to thank our corporate sponsor, FNBC Bank for all their assistance.

