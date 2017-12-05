Horseshoe Bend residents can now view bills and pay online



The City Horseshoe Bend is pleased to announce a new service, Electronic Billing and Payments. Water/Sewer Utility customers are able to view their bills online, saving the City the cost of printing and mailing bills. Customers participating in online billing receive emails when their bills are ready for viewing. They simply click through and the bill appears with all the information they would have received on a paper bill.

“This is a win for everyone involved,” said Mayor Bob Barnes. “We spend 34 cents in just postage to mail an average bill to a customer. Add to that paper, ink, upkeep on printing equipment expenses, it is costly. The cost to post a bill for online viewing is about a penny. It is just one way we are holding down costs for our customers.”

“We would like our customers to opt out of receiving paper bills to help us reduce costs,” said Public Works Director Donny Dawson, “However, if they prefer to have paper bills sent, they can still pay electronically. When they pay online, by smart phone, or by calling, the payments post to our software, saving time and eliminating manual input errors.” Another benefit is that up-to-date amounts due are posted daily, so customers can know how much they owe by simply going online or viewing it on our mobile app.

Customers can pay from the comfort of their homes, seven days a week, 24 hours a day; log onto www.CityofHorseshoeBend.org, download “PSN Payments” from the App Store® or Google Play™ or call a toll-free automated phone service (877-885-7968) to pay. “Our customers can now pay by credit or debit card as well as making an electronic payment from checking or savings,” noted Water Clerk Barb Kurtzweil. Residents can pay immediately, schedule a payment or set up Auto-Pay and not have to worry about making payments for each bill. Auto-payments can be for the amount of the bill or a set budgeted amount.

Of course, online billing and payments are a green initiative as well. “It is great to do something that benefits our residents while at the same time being kinder to the environment,” commented Recorder/Treasurer Michelle Grabowski.

Electronic payments and bills are easy to use. Once registered, the payment process is just three quick steps. “Registration is simple, customers can just enter their name and account number, and the system will locate their accounts,” noted Kurtzweil. Customers can also print receipts and bills, view current balances and view their electronic payment histories whether the payments were made online, on the mobile app or by phone. A handy tool is available to “group” accounts so that customers can pay multiple billing accounts in one visit.

If customers have questions about using the online, mobile and phone system, they can call the PSN Call Center, which operates during extended business hours, 365 days a year. Call Center can also make payments on behalf of customers should the need arise. Call Center support and the automated phone system are available in English and Spanish.

The City’s payment processor charges a convenience fee of $1 for check/savings payments and 2.75% (plus 50 cents if under $100) for credit/debit card payments. Viewing bills and balances due are free services.

Security of online information is always a concern, so when the City looked for a company to provide online bills and payments, that was a top consideration. They chose Payment Service Network, PSN, which has attained Level One Certification by the Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standard, PCI-DSS, the highest degree of security awarded by the industry. PSN specializes in providing billing, payment and communication services to utility companies and municipalities. The company was a pioneer in the online payment industry and is based in Madison, WI. If residents have any questions, they can call PSN’s HELP line, toll free at 1-866-917-7368.

