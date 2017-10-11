Horseshoe Bend Radio Auction



The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their Radio Auction on Oct. 16, 17 and 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bidders can go to the Horseshoe Bend City Hall Council Chambers, listen to 98.3 the River and it will be live stream on myhometwonradiostations.com.

The following are items for the Radio Auction:

Horseshoe Bend: Reeves Propane, 20 pound propane grill cylinder and fill up; Golf Course on Turkey Mountain, two rounds 18 hole of golf with cart (3); Sunlight Café, breakfast; Sunlight Café, lunch; All Star Grooming, $20 off any service; Cindy’s Dinner Bell, gift certificate (2); Cliff’s Engine, golf cart or lawn mower service; Pacesetting Times, $25 off any advertising or printing order; Pacesetting Times, one year subscription (2); B&J Automotive, oil change; Cedar Glade Resort, one round of golf; Cedar Glade Resort, two rounds of golf; Our Neighborhood Fresh Market, gift certificate (3); Turkey Mountain Pro Shop, 24 precept ladies golf balls (2); Turkey Mountain Pro Shop, 12 srixon men’s golf balls (2); Deaun Wilson, jams and jellies (2); Jeanie Moore, hand knitted afghan; Jeanie Moore, hand knitted hat; Horseshoe Health and Medicine, bath/shower seat; Deaun Wilson, handmade throw rug; Deaun Wilson, handmade quilt; Mirror Image, one woman’s haircut; Taco Jac’s/Bender’s BBQ, one meal; The Quilted Heart, gift certificate; William Shipley Dentist, cleaning and exam; Daily Flea Market/Yard Sale, heart earrings with blue stones; Cathy Duncan, silver earrings with turquoise stones; Cathy Duncan, silver earrings with brown stones; Golf Course on Turkey Mountain, four rounds 18 holes of golf; City Hall – Water Department, plant; Lynn Watts, infinity scarf – handmade; Lynn Watts, handmade jewelry (2); Smoking Butts BBQ Jr. Wallace, one boston butt; Smoking Butts BBQ Jr. Wallace, one rack of ribs; Music in the Mountains, hamburger and drink to the farewell show on Oct. 21; Music in the Mountains, hotdog and drink to the farewell show on Oct. 21; Loft, one membership; The Eagles, one dinner (2); Frank and Susie Herron/Secure Storage, gift certificate 50 pound bag dog food; Andrew Dillon – Computer Guy, one service call; Horseshoe Bend Public Library, book – Best Day Ever by Kaira Rouda; Susan Bauknecht/Avon, glass santa; Ann, eight coffee cups (2); Palars Flea Market, set of three dolphin; Ann, u-draw game tablet; Horseshoe Bend Insurance, Thirty-One Go-To-Tote; FNBC, Messenger Bag (2); Ann, seven inch widescreen digital picture frame; BancorpSouth, green and white canvas boat tote and goodies; Palars Flea Market, cookie jar; Ann, box of romance novels; BancorpSouth, cooler and golf accessories; Anonymous, large pitcher and misc.; Scenic Realty Co., wrought iron wine rack; FNBC, basket full of goodies (2); Lance and Son’s, $100 off on powerwashing a house; Kiwanis Club, one $10 card of Bingo (2); Deaun Wilson, fresh baked rhubarb pie; City of Horseshoe Bend, truck load mulch; City of Horseshoe Bend employees, Game Day to go bag; Water Department, Chinese Evergreen Plant; St. Mary’s Ladies Guild, Spa Gift Basket; Laundromat – Ardith Clark, laundry basket with laundry items; FNBIC, 2015 Silver Eagle; Box Hound Marina, Marina dri fit size L; Box Hound Marina, “There’s no place like home” t-shirt size L; Box Hound Marina, tye dye Crown Lake t-shirt size L; Man Cave in the Mall, basket full of household goodies; Gray’s Saddlery, $50 off saddle repair; Crown Point Resort, one year family fitness membership; Papa Dick’s Pizza, $20 gift certificate (2); Malibu Heat Tanning, 10 sessions of tanning; Horseshoe Lanes, 30 days free bowling; Box Hound Marina, $50 gift certificate.

Franklin: The Calabama Restaurant, gift card (4); Franklin General Store, one pizza; AJ’s Automotive & Diesel Repair, alignment (2).

Melbourne: Earnie’s Baits, handmade in the USA bass fishing lures (3); Izard County Sheriff’s Department, Annin 2×3 nylon US flag (2); Mark Martin Chevrolet, oil change.

Glencoe: Stiles Grocery, bag of groceries.

Salem: Hair Hut, two hair cuts and styles; Crystal Knight LMT, half an hour massage; Tower Hill Guns & More, RTIC Koozie; Tower Hill Guns & More, Conceal Carry purse and matching wallet; Balance 30, one month free membership for 60 years and older; Groovy Little Flower Shop, one dozen roses.

Highland: Pest Control Solutions, pest control service; Pest Control Solutions, Termite Inspection.

Branson: Jim Stafford Theater, four general admission tickets to any show (3); Acrobats of China, all show pass for two; Grand Country Music Hall, all show pass for two; IMAX Entertainment Complex, dinner at McFarlann’s and two show tickets of choice; Showboat Branson Belle, two general admission tickets; Clay Coopers Country Express, two general admission tickets.

Tunica: Horseshoe Casino, one night stay and $150 food credit.

Eureka Springs: The Great Passion Play, two general admission tickets.

