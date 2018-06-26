Healthy Habits, your key to wellness



by Karen Sherrell

Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend has undergone a transformation over the last few years, with renovations to their accommodations, and the addition of a boutique and wellness center.

The Wellness Center offers a variety of alternative methods of relaxation and healing, and therapies for those interested in taking responsibility for their own health. Modalities offered at Healthy Habits Haven and Spa include massage, ultrasound therapy, LED light therapy, a hyperbaric chamber, color and sound therapy, lymphatic drainage and a harmony room.

Anyone may join the Wellness Center and at this time membership is only $25 annually or $100 for a lifetime. Registered Nurse Jim Frey is on-site to help you with a wellness consult. Frey has 28 years as an RN in clinical research and applications, and has conducted over 1,000 clinical trials in addition to his career. “When a person comes for a wellness consult, together we develop what is best for them,” said Frey.

One of the most interesting services offered is the addition of a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at the center. Historically these type of chambers were used to help patients with the bends, a painful condition that occurs in scuba divers who ascend too quickly. Present day applications encompass a variety of needs.

In a hyperbaric chamber, the air pressure is increased to higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs gather more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure. Your blood carries this oxygen throughout your body.

“Mild hyperbaric chambers have been produced the past ten years,” said Frey. “This one utilizes a therapeutic 1.2 atmospheric pressure, with an oxygen concentrator.” An individual breathes near 100% oxygen intermittently while inside a hyperbaric chamber that is pressurized to greater than sea level pressure. This therapy assists with increasing immune capabilities, helping patients with problems ranging from chronic wounds to complex disabilities and neurological impairment.

The softsided chamber at the Wellness Center takes in ambient air, filters the oxygen from it and pushes it into a user’s cells. “The more oxygen in your cells creates hemoglobin, red cells, and knocks out toxins,” said Frey. It can speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen. The goal is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function.

“This therapy is also used on patients with traumatic brain injuries to re-oyxgenate brain cells,” said Frey. “It helps with tremors associated with Multiple Sclerosis, stroke, paralysis and autism.”

During a session in the hyperbaric chamber, Frey remains in the room with the patient. There is a window in the chamber enabling him to communicate with the patient as well. “There is room to move inside the chamber, it is peaceful, you can hear air flowing,” said Frey. A patient may use their phone during treatment, to play soft music.

Hyperbaric therapy in a clinic typically costs $500 per session, according to Frey, and pricing on a session in the Center’s soft, portable chamber is much less, at $150. Sessions are available by appointment, from 30 to 60 minutes.

“Some medications contradict with the hyperbaric chamber, that’s why we do an initial wellness consultation,” said Frey. “If a patient is known to have seizures, they cannot use this therapy.”

Other alternatives offered for relaxation and meditation include thermal massage beds, vibration beds and a portable sauna. “These alternative therapies are used to help ease pain and hopefully improve your body,” said Frey.

The spa is now open, with 24/7 keycode access, offering a hot tub, three private jacuzzi tubs, sauna steam and eucalyptus, and universal gym. Discounts are offered for spa and wellness packages, and for couples.

The Wellness Center may be contacted at 870-670-5051.

Cedar Glade Resort’s amenities include remodeled lodge rooms with Wi-Fi and Continental breakfast, an 18 hole par 3 golf course, a tennis court, shuffleboard, horseshoes, volleyball, a stocked fishing lake and RV hookups. Foxy Lady Boutique features dresses, tops, slacks, scarves, jewelry, shoes and more. Healthy Habits offers vitamins, multi and liquid cell food, energy bars, bulk nuts and seeds, tinctures, Garden of Life products, Braggs ACV and aminos, and herbal and medicinal teas.

Frey, RN, is pictured with the new hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber located at the Wellness Center at Cedar Glades Resort in Horseshoe Bend. Photo/K.Sherrell

