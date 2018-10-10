

A Hallelujah Fest will be held Saturday, October 13 at the Ash Flat Church of God from 3 to 5 p.m. Hot dogs, chili and nachos will be served.

The Believers from Cabot will be making a personal appearance after the Hallelujah Fest at 6 p.m. The Believers are ready to bless you with the Gospel of God through songs.

Ash Flat Church of God is located at 124 Arnhart Street, the street behind the courthouse. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received. A wonderful evening of praising God awaits you. For more information, call 870-847-2347 or 870-758-0009.

