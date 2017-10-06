By Suzonne Harber
The 2017 Greyhound Homecoming is fast approaching. On October 6, the Salem Greyhounds will face the Cross County Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. at Greyhound stadium. Homecoming festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Homecoming court includes the following ladies: Erin Cameron, Autumn Freeman, Ashton Guiltner, Quincy Humphries, Kendra Rich, Dagni Hall, Keeleigh Smith, Allie Berry, Rory Walling, McKenzie Bontrager, Mackenzie Hill, Brittney Worsham, Morgan Johnson, Allie Sanders, Kaydence Bailey and Chelsea Hamilton.
The week of October 6, we hope to see everyone joined us in supporting the Greyhounds by showing your school spirit.
Mark your calendars for October 6 and join us to root for the Greyhounds!