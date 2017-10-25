Glencoe Fire Dept. receives Rural Community Grant



Governor Asa Hutchinson, AEDC Executive Director Mike Preston, AEDC Executive Vice President of Operations Amy Fecher and Rural Services Director Alex Johnston presented $246,225 to 21 rural communities selected for funding through the Rural Services Rural Community Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2018. The grant awards were distributed October 10 at an awards ceremony held in the Governor’s Conference Room at the Arkansas State Capitol.

In attendance were representatives receiving an Arkansas Rural Services Rural Community Grant award on behalf of Glencoe in Fulton County.

The Glencoe Fire Department received $7,781 to purchase eight SCBA bottles, two SCBA backpacks with bottles and mask, two AEDs, and an auto extrication pump, cutter and spreader.

The Division of Rural Services works in partnership with the Arkansas Rural Development Commission to select the grant recipients. Incorporated cities and towns and unincorporated communities in rural areas of less than 3,000 in population are eligible to apply for assistance through the Arkansas grant program.

All Arkansans are invited to attend the 2018 Rural Development Conference in Little Rock May 22 through 24. Attendees will learn about additional programs and funding opportunities available to Arkansas’ rural communities.

Over 75 state legislators will join over 600 mayors, county judges, other state and federal officials, and community leaders to participate in this annual conference. For more information about the Rural Development Conference or Rural Services grant programs, please contact the Arkansas Division of Rural Services at 1-888-RURAL-AR.

Pictured (l to r) State Representative Scott Baltz, State Senator Missy Irvin, Glencoe representatives, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Shepherd, Captain Reed Fortner, Chief Michael Harlow, ARDC Commissioner Claude Graves, Governor Asa Hutchinson, AEDC Executive VP of Operations Amy Fecher, AEDC Executive Director Mike Preston, ARDC Commissioner Lynn Hawkins, ARDC Commissioner Jamie Pafford-Gresham, ARDC Commissioner Davis Bell.

