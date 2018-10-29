General Election candidates in the tri-county area, Early Voting



Early voting continues

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and the following races will be on ballots in Izard, Sharp and Fulton Counties.

In Izard County, for Judge, Eric Smith (R) incumbent, Warren Skelton (D); Sheriff, Earnie Blackley (R), Rick Kimble (D); Collector, Marilyn Downing (D) incumbent, Paul D. Womack (R); Justice of the Peace: District 2, Thomas W. Rushing (D) incumbent, Walter Hagan (R); District 3, Jared Johnson (D), Randy “Hank” Sherrell (I), John Walker (R); District 4, Willie Moser (D) incumbent, Michelle Graetz (R); District 7, Brian Biard (D), Tony Gill (I), Christopher Blake Johnson (R); Constable: Gid, George F. Whitfield (I), Donnie Tate (I). City of Horseshoe Bend, Mayor: Marty McKnight, Craig M. Huckaby; Alderman: Ward 3, Pos. 1, O.G. Minze, George Williamson. City of Calico Rock, Mayor: Ronald Guthrie, incumbent, Greg Hamby; Alderman: Ward 2, Pos. 1, Steven Lively, Cynthia L. Wildhagen; Ward 2, Pos. 2, Howard Jeffery, Leon Cheatham; Ward 4, Pos. 2, Jim King, Fred Blickle. City of Melbourne, Alderman: Ward 4, Pos. 2, Mike Cone, Sonia Blankenship. City of Oxford, Mayor: Billy R. Harris, Douglas Yancey. City of Pineville, Mayor: Sharon K. Sanders, Joe Stephen.

State office races are U.S. Congress, District 1: Congressman Rick Crawford, Chintan Desai, Elvis Presley; Governor: Mark West, Jared K. Henderson, Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Lt. Governor: Anthony Bland, Lt. Gov. Tim Grffin, Frank Gilbert; Attorney General: Kerry Hicks, Mike Lee, Atty. Gen. Leslie Rutledge; Secretary of State, Christopher Olson, Susan Inman, John Thurston, Comm. of State Lands; State Treasurer: Treasurer Dennis Milligan, Ashley Ewald; Auditor of State: David E. Dinwiddie, Auditor Andrea Lea; Commissioner of State Lands: Larry Williams, Tommy Land, T.J. Campbell; State Senate District 19: Susi Epperson (D), Rep. James Sturch (R); State Supreme Court Associate Justice Pos. 3: State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson, David Sterling.

In Fulton County, for Judge, Darrell Zimmer (D) incumbent, Jim Kendrick (R); Justice of the Peace: District 3, Burton Yarnell, (D) incumbent, Gene McBride (R); District 5, Johnny Moody (D) incumbent, Randy L. Wilson (R); District 7, Tesa Bishop Nelson (D) incumbent, Ray Matthew (R); District 9, Jimmy Marler (D) incumbent, Charles R. Kendrick (R). City of Mammoth Spring, Mayor: Charles Vaughn (I), Jean Pace (I) incumbent; Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 2, Wilma Rogers (I), Adam Davis (I); Ward 2, Pos 1, Frankie Joan Baker (I), Carla Parnell (I). Included in the state office races listed above will be State Representative District 61: Rep. Scott Baltz (D), Marsh Davis (R), on some Fulton County ballots.

In Sharp County, Coroner, Renee Clay-Circle (R) incumbent, Seth H. Wortham (D); Justice of the Peace: District 1, Roger C. Stark (D) incumbent, Phillip Sullivan (R); District 2, Briana Dilorio (R) incumbent, Garry Lawrence (D); District 5, Tony Vaughn (R) incumbent, Ruth Rogers (D); District 6, Everett McGuire (R) incumbent, David R. Cook (D), Jackie Pickett (I). City of Cherokee Village, Mayor: Russ Stokes (I), Darryl Matson (I); City Clerk: Deb Weichinger (I), Billie J. Suiters (I). City of Hardy, Mayor: Ernie Rose, Nina S. Thornton, Jason Jackson, Timothy Seeger; Alderman: Ward 1, Pos. 1, Vickie Rice (I), Bob Gilliland (I); Ward 1, Pos. 2, Laura J. Smith (I), Penny Mendes Allen (I); Ward 2, Pos. 1, Bruce Thurow (I), Nimmi Desai (I); Ward 2, Pos. 2, David Bathrick (I), Matthew Coggins, (I); Ward 3, Pos. 1, Mark Gordon (I), Tracie Moore (I), Ward 3, Pos. 2, Sue Taylor (I), Raymond Hicks (I). City of Highland, Mayor: Russell Truitt, Timothy G. Eash; Alderman: Ward 3, Pos. 1, Johnny Ivey, Steven Rose. Included in the state office races listed above will be State Representative District 61: Rep. Scott Baltz (D), Marsh Davis (R), on some Sharp County ballots.

Early voting continues and in Izard County will be held at Ozarka College, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Horseshoe Bend City Hall, Friday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting in Fulton County will be held at the courthouse in Salem Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting in Sharp County will be held at the courthouse in Ash Flat Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting will be held at the Cave City Community Center, Nov. 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

