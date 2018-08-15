Gateway golf scramble nears



The Ozark Gateway Region Golf Classic three-person scramble will be held Aug. 25 at the Golf Course at Turkey Mountain, 3 Club Road, Horseshoe Bend.

Tee-off time is scheduled for 8 a.m., with coffee and doughnuts to be served beginning at 7 a.m. This does not include the cost of cart rentals.

Players 70 years and older will be allowed to play from the forward tees except on contest holes. Cash prizes will also be awarded.

The annual event has become a popular fundraiser for the Ozark Gateway Regional Council, a nonprofit organization, which works to promote tourism, industry and the communities of a multi-county area.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber in Walnut Ridge, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Melbourne office, Horseshoe Bend Chamber of Commerce, Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center, Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, Randolph County Tourism Association and Visitor Center, Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce, Mammoth Spring State Park, Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, The Ozark Gateway office (forms will be available 24/7 outside by the door). Forms are online at www.ozarkgateway.com/ozark-gateway-region-golf-classic-registration-form.

Completed forms can be returned to The Pro Shop at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain, or emailed to gateway@ozarkgateway.com or proshop@turkeymtngc.com.

For more information, call 870-670-5252 or 800-264-0316.

