SHARP COUNTY – A chili dinner will be held at the A.L. Hutson Center in Highland on January 16.

The dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. and proceeds will be used to benefit the Spring River Adult and Child Services domestic violence and homeless center. This center assists victims by providing shelter during times of crisis.

Dinner will include a bowl of chili or a frito pie, drink and dessert. Cost of the meal is a donation amount of choice.

