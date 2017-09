There will be a BBQ Pork Dinner prepared by Izard County Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley on Tuesday, September 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fisherman’s Park on Crown Lake in Horseshoe Bend. Eat on site or order to go, dinner by donation. Funds raised will go towards adding a Pavilion Picnic and Play area at the park. Everyone is invited!

