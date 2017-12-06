Fulton County Shop with a Cop this Saturday



Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork and other law enforcement officers and community leaders are getting ready for the first Shop with a Cop Program for Fulton County. The Shop with a Cop Program is a fantastic event which pairs children, who may not have a Christmas or have never got to shop for gifts with a local law enforcement officer, to shop for gifts for themselves and family members. On December 9, children will be transported by the officers to the Ash Flat Wal-Mart for a shopping spree.

The Fulton County program was initiated last December after Sharp County held a very successful event for 105 children. Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts and John Kunkel from First Community Bank met with Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork and Fulton County Fair Manager Carolyn Lewis and offered their help in starting a program in Fulton County. Representative Scott Baltz, Senator Linda Collins-Smith, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, Wal-Mart at Ash Flat, First Community Bank and Kunkel each pledged funds for the Fulton County project. After hearing about the program, the Saddle Baptist Church started a monthly donation to the fund and community organizations and individuals have made donations; however, there is still a need for funds for the program. The goal is to involve 40 to 50 children and to have funds for $100 per child.

Businesses, organizations and individuals who want to make a donation can drop it off at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or the Fulton County Fair Office. Donations can also be mailed to Shop with a Cop, P.O. Box 910, Salem, AR 72576. For more information on the program contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or call the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565.

