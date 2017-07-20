Fulton County Fair – July 22 through 29

Saturday, July 22 – Junior Fair Queen & Fair Queen Pageants at 7 p.m.
Youth Talent Contest at 7 p.m., contestants arrive by 6:45 p.m.
Salem Civic Center is location for both
Monday, July 24 – All Creative Arts Exhibits check-in from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Building
Tuesday, July 26 – Shaver Plumbing and Hardware Day at the Fair
Creative Arts Judging at 10 a.m. (Exhibit Bldg. Closed to Public until 3 p.m.)
Commercial Exhibits Check-In from 2 to 5 p.m. Civic Center (open until 8 p.m.)
Shaver Plumbing and Hardware Fair Horse Show and Horse Show Queen
Contest at 6 p.m. in Clayton-Plumlee-Walling Arena
Baby Girl, Baby Boy, Tiny Tot Girl, Tiny Tot Boy & Little Miss Pageants at 7 p.m. in
the Salem Civic Center
Wednesday, July 26 – FNBC Community Bankers Day at the Fair
FNBC Veterans Day – All Veterans will be honored starting at 10:30 a.m. in
the Civic Center. Lunch for Veterans provided by FNBC
Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center
Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 12 to 7 p.m.
Beta Sigma Phi Apple Pie Baking Contest at 3 p.m.
Poultry Check-In for those whose last name starts with A-M from 3 to 5 p.m.
Poultry Check-In for those whose last name starts with N-Z from 5 to 7 p.m.
Livestock and Rabbits Check-In from 5 to 7 p.m.
Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m.
Hall Rodeo LLC (ACA Sanctioned) – 8 p.m. Arena
Thursday, July 27 – Bank of Salem Day at the Fair
Swine Judging at 8 a.m.
Rabbit Showmanship & Judging at 10 a.m.
Sheep & Goat Judging at 11 a.m.
Poultry Showmanship & Judging at 1 p.m.
Bank of Salem/WRAAA Senior Day starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center
Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 12 to 7 p.m.
Petite Miss, Junior Miss & Young Miss Pageants at 7 p.m. in Civic Center
Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT
Hall Rodeo LLC (ACA and IPRA Sanctioned) – 8 p.m. Arena
Friday, July 28 – North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Day at the Fair
Dairy & Beef Cattle Judging at 9 a.m. at the Everett Show Arena
Kid’s Day starting at 10 a.m. at Civic Center – Kid’s lunch provided
Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center
Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 1 to 7 p.m.
Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT
Annual Fair Truck Pull at 7 p.m. – Arena
Saturday, July 29 – Hill’s Auto Sales Day at the Fair
Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center
Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 1 to 7 p.m.
Grand Champion Photos – 1 p.m. (Creative Arts will be first
followed by Poultry and Rabbits.)
Scholarship Presentation at 4 p.m. at Arena
Junior Livestock Premium & Cookie Jar Auction at 4 p.m. at Everett Show Arena
Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT
Hill’s Auto Sales ATV Rodeo at 6 p.m. – Arena
Gate Admission Covers All Events Except the Carnival
Admission is $6 for Teens & Adults
Admission is $4 for ages 6 to 12
Admission is Free for ages 6 and under
Parking is Free