Fulton County Fair – July 22 through 29



Saturday, July 22 – Junior Fair Queen & Fair Queen Pageants at 7 p.m.

Youth Talent Contest at 7 p.m., contestants arrive by 6:45 p.m.

Salem Civic Center is location for both

Monday, July 24 – All Creative Arts Exhibits check-in from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Building

Tuesday, July 26 – Shaver Plumbing and Hardware Day at the Fair

Creative Arts Judging at 10 a.m. (Exhibit Bldg. Closed to Public until 3 p.m.)

Commercial Exhibits Check-In from 2 to 5 p.m. Civic Center (open until 8 p.m.)

Shaver Plumbing and Hardware Fair Horse Show and Horse Show Queen

Contest at 6 p.m. in Clayton-Plumlee-Walling Arena

Baby Girl, Baby Boy, Tiny Tot Girl, Tiny Tot Boy & Little Miss Pageants at 7 p.m. in

the Salem Civic Center

Wednesday, July 26 – FNBC Community Bankers Day at the Fair

FNBC Veterans Day – All Veterans will be honored starting at 10:30 a.m. in

the Civic Center. Lunch for Veterans provided by FNBC

Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center

Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 12 to 7 p.m.

Beta Sigma Phi Apple Pie Baking Contest at 3 p.m.

Poultry Check-In for those whose last name starts with A-M from 3 to 5 p.m.

Poultry Check-In for those whose last name starts with N-Z from 5 to 7 p.m.

Livestock and Rabbits Check-In from 5 to 7 p.m.

Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m.

Hall Rodeo LLC (ACA Sanctioned) – 8 p.m. Arena

Thursday, July 27 – Bank of Salem Day at the Fair

Swine Judging at 8 a.m.

Rabbit Showmanship & Judging at 10 a.m.

Sheep & Goat Judging at 11 a.m.

Poultry Showmanship & Judging at 1 p.m.

Bank of Salem/WRAAA Senior Day starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center

Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 12 to 7 p.m.

Petite Miss, Junior Miss & Young Miss Pageants at 7 p.m. in Civic Center

Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT

Hall Rodeo LLC (ACA and IPRA Sanctioned) – 8 p.m. Arena

Friday, July 28 – North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Day at the Fair

Dairy & Beef Cattle Judging at 9 a.m. at the Everett Show Arena

Kid’s Day starting at 10 a.m. at Civic Center – Kid’s lunch provided

Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center

Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 1 to 7 p.m.

Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT

Annual Fair Truck Pull at 7 p.m. – Arena

Saturday, July 29 – Hill’s Auto Sales Day at the Fair

Commercial Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Civic Center

Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Bldg. open 1 to 7 p.m.

Grand Champion Photos – 1 p.m. (Creative Arts will be first

followed by Poultry and Rabbits.)

Scholarship Presentation at 4 p.m. at Arena

Junior Livestock Premium & Cookie Jar Auction at 4 p.m. at Everett Show Arena

Johnson Brothers Amusements on the Midway – 6 p.m. ARMBAND NIGHT

Hill’s Auto Sales ATV Rodeo at 6 p.m. – Arena

Gate Admission Covers All Events Except the Carnival

Admission is $6 for Teens & Adults

Admission is $4 for ages 6 to 12

Admission is Free for ages 6 and under

Parking is Free

