Fulton County Fair Deadline



Fulton County Fair officials reminds exhibitors that entries should be pre-registered by July 15 to expedite check-in and give fair officials time to prepare entry tags, judging sheets, and exhibit space. All Creative Arts exhibits will check in on Monday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow the link for online entries on the fair website at www.fultoncountyfair.org.. The computer program does not save passwords so exhibitors will need to select a new password each year. The online entries will shut down at midnight on July 15.

Creative Arts and Livestock Tabloids, including rules and entry information, are available on the fair website. Exhibitors are encouraged to visit the fair website and get a complete entry list for exhibits. There are several new exhibits and four special contests with additional prize money. For help on fair entries contact 870-895-5565 or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com.

