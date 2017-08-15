Drug arrests in Fulton County



On August 3, the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Salem Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on the residence of 28 year old Elizabeth “Beth” Howell in Salem. As a result of the warrant, Howell has been charged with maintaining a drug premises, a class b felony; possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver – methamphetamine, a class a felony; use or possession with the purpose to use drug paraphernalia, a class a misdemeanor; use or possession to use drug paraphernalia, a class d felony; and use or possession to use drug paraphernalia with the purpose to analyze methamphetamine, a class b felony. Howell was released on Friday, August 4, after the posting of a $100,000 bond. She will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

On August 2, Ricky D. Pitchford, age 60 of Salem, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class d felony; possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to store, contain, or conceal a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class d felony; possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, a class a misdemeanor. He will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

On August 3, Joseph Reilly, age 47 of Cherokee Village, was arrested for possession of a prescribed narcotic drug outside the container which it was dispensed, a class d felony. He will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

