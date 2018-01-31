Free in-person tax preparation



by Ken Buttry

The Horseshoe Bend Chapter of AARP is proud to continue its participation in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA, program. We offer free tax preparation help to anyone, and if you are 50 and older or cannot afford preparation service, we were made especially for you. With the help of our team of IRS-certified volunteers we will make it easy for you. However, the Volunteer Protection Act requires that the volunteers stay within the scope of the program and their training. If counselors feel that they do not have adequate knowledge or training, they may recommend that you seek professional assistance.

Returns requiring schedule C-business income with a loss or expenses in excess of $5,000; schedule E-rental property; or schedule F-farm income are beyond our training and cannot be filed. Electronic filing of both federal and state returns is available. Counselors are required to keep all information confidential.

Bring a photo ID, proof of health insurance, and a document issued by the Social Security Administration for all persons on the return. You (and your spouse) are required to be present to sign your return. Other items needed are:

* Copy of your 2016 income tax return

* W-2 forms from each employer

* Unemployment compensation statements

* SSA-1099 if receiving Social Security

* 1099 forms from all other sources of income

* Documentation of real estate/personal property taxes paid in 2016

* Documentation of dependant care expenses paid

* Receipts and/or cancelled checks of expenses if itemizing deductions

We will be available every Tuesday beginning February 7 through April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horseshoe Bend Library, #9 Club Road. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Ken at 870-670-4162 most days.

