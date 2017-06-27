Fourth of July Events



Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 4th of July parade! The theme this year is, Dreams Come True Under the Red, White, and Blue.

Parade line-up begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Horseshoe Bend United Methodist Church, located at 600 West Church Street, the parade will start at 10 a.m.

Be on the lookout for Princess Ariel from the Little Mermaid, as she is scheduled to make an appearance and do a meet and greet for any children who wish to visit her.

Parade entry forms are available for pick up at the Chamber office, or can be emailed upon request.

The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Third and Profession Streets, will hold their July 4th Ice Cream Social to benefit the Community Christmas Basket Project from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The church will be serving pie, ice cream and root beer floats so be sure to join them for your favorite ice cream dessert after the 4th of July Parade.

A flotilla will be held on Crown Lake at 5 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at dusk at Turkey Mountain. Join in the fun!

Salem

The Salem Chamber of Commerce Fireworks in the Park Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at the Salem City Park.

The chamber invites everyone out to this free event to enjoy the fun, food, music, and one of the best fireworks displays in the area. There will be food available from Crazy Cajun, Vanoven’s BBQ, Mountain Home Kettle Corn, and Boy Scouts Concessions. The chamber will be selling $5 armbands for the bounce houses for the kids and will also sell inexpensive patriotic toys, hand fans, and flags.

At 6 p.m. the Salem VFW Post will perform the Colors Flag Ceremony and Kennedy Rainey will sing the National Anthem. At 7 p.m. rising artist Lauren Gray will be performing on the east side of the City Park. In conjunction with the Fireworks in the Park Celebration, Hall Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Arena.

At dark spectators at the City Park, Rodeo Arena, and surrounding areas can enjoy one of the largest fireworks displays in the area. Local businesses are encouraged to send your donation P.O. Box 649, Salem, AR 72576 before June 30. Donations will also be collected after the event to help pay for this spectacular fireworks show.

Calico Rock

by Rich Fischer

The Calico Rock Lions club will once again bring the community their Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Monday, July 3, at dusk in Earl King Park off State Highway 56 in Calico Rock. The event never fails to entertain all those who attend, young and old alike. The Lions work tirelessly at raising money to help finance the annual show aimed at celebrating American independence. “We are committed to providing our community, area residents, and visitors with wholesome, family fun on the birthday of our nation,” said Lions Club Secretary, Rich Fischer. “All Lions throughout the world strive to live up to the organization’s international motto ‘We Serve’… and our annual fireworks display is just one way we can demonstrate our ongoing commitment. This year is particularly special as it marks the 100th Anniversary of Lions Clubs International started in Chicago in 1917,” concluded Fischer. The Lions will be stationed at park exits following the conclusion of the show accepting donations from attendees who wish to show their appreciation and help support local Lions’ charitable projects.

Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Independence Day Celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4. The list of events include: Patriotic Boat Parade, sign up for free at T-Bird Marina, Trophies for top three decorated winners at 7 p.m.; Helicopter Airshow over the Lake at 8 p.m.; Thunder on Thunderbird Fireworks Show presented by FNBC and Centennial Bank, Largest Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Arkansas at 9 p.m.

Melbourne

Fireworks show on the Fourth of July is free to the public. The gates to the Izard County Fairgrounds on Lacrosse Road will open at 6 p.m. with entertainment by The Deadwood Groove Band starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be two bounce houses for children, one of which will include a water slide. The fireworks are scheduled to start at dark.

