Former area doctor seeks conviction overturned



Donald W. Lamoureaux, former physician in Arkansas and Missouri, is seeking to overturn his November 2015 conviction.

Lamoureaux was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release, following his conviction of one count of Coercion and Enticement of a Minor on November 19, 2015.

Court records reflect an undercover officer entered an internet chat room posing as an adult mother offering her four hear old daughter for sexual exploitation in January 2015. Lamoureaux made contact with the undercover officer, sent his picture, and scheduled a meeting for Feb. 6 at a hotel in West Plains, MO. He was arrested upon arriving at the agreed location.

Lamoureaux was charged with a single count of attempting to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity, and entered a conditional plea of guilty, preserving his right to appeal.

In a motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, Lamoureaux’s appeal argues in part that communications with an adult intermediary cannot form the basis for an attempt of causing a minor to engage in prohibited sexual activity. He contends his intentions were professional.

Lamoureaux, through his attorney Marvin Honeycutt of Fort Smith, has been granted a hearing on Jan. 29 at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Smith.

The initial case against Lamoureaux was investigated by the Fort Smith Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the West Plains Police Department, and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

