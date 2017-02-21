Flippin man arrested for drug possession



A Flippin man, 38 year old Kelly Joe Hancock, was arrested on drug charges on Tuesday, February 7 during a traffic stop in Mountain Home.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal Rockie Morrell stopped the vehicle Hancock was a passenger in for an equipment violation. The deputy observed the violation on U. S. Highway 62B in Mountain Home and conducted the stop. The driver pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot. There were two occupants in the vehicle. The passenger was Hancock. A firearm was observed in open view inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was on active supervised probation. Deputies decided to conduct a search.

A subsequent search of Hancock by Sgt. Dwight Duch uncovered a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine from Hancock’s right front pocket. This was later weighed out at approximately 3.2 grams. Hancock was also found to be in possession of metal knuckles, which are prohibited by law to possess.

Hancock was arrested and transported to the Detention Center where he was booked on charges of: possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) – felony; criminal use of prohibited weapon – misdemeanor.

Hancock was released on $15,000 bond and will appear in the Circuit Court to answer these charges on February 23.

